Lumen Christi Award nominees

The inspiring stories of this year’s Lumen Christi Award nominees are as varied as the Church itself. Since its inception in 1978, the Lumen Christi Award, presented by Catholic Extension, has been given to priests, women religious, and lay leaders from across the nation. While they represent different ethnicities, talents and geographic regions, they have much in common: They stand out as shining examples of communities of faithful Catholics who simply can’t do it alone.

Each year, the recipient is selected from a pool of nominees, sent in by Extension Dioceses that recognize their incredible work. This year’s group of 47 nominees—pastors, sisters, lay leaders, brothers, deacons and community groups—show the enormous breadth of the Catholic Church across the country. These Catholics are offering their hearts and hands to build faith, inspire hope and ignite change. In America’s poorest places, they bring the light of Christ to those who struggle.

Anchorage | Arecibo | Baker | Beaumont | Belleville | Bismarck | Boise | Chalan Kanoa | Colorado Springs | Crookston | Dodge City | Duluth | El Paso | Fairbanks | Fargo | Gallup | Grand Island | Great Falls-Billings | Helena | Jackson | Juneau | Kalamazoo | Knoxville | Lafayette | Las Cruces | Lexington | Little Rock | Marquette | Mobile | New Ulm | Our Lady of Lebanon | Our Lady of Nareg | Ponce | Portland | Rapid City | Sacramento | San Angelo | San Bernardino | Santa Rosa | Shreveport | St. Josaphat | St. Maron | Stockton | Superior | Tucson | Tulsa | Yakima

Jenny Michaelson | Archdiocese of Anchorage, Alaska Her story In 1998, Jenny Michaelson moved to Alaska and became a Covenant House Lay Community member, and has served in ministries focusing on adult faith formation, RCIA, special needs and marriage for more than 20 years. In addition to serving within the church ministry, she worked as a social worker in the hospital, a home health care aide, and in hospice and adoption support settings. Jenny has served as the director for the Office of Safe Environment for the Archdiocese of Anchorage and in the role of victim assistance coordinator. Her responsibilities include educating parishioners on policies of prevention of abuse by ministers of the church, and also procedures to ensure support and healing services are available for anyone who has been harmed by a church representative. Prevention efforts involve ensuring training is available and accessible for all ministers and volunteers as well as children and parents.

Why she inspires us Recognizing the vulnerabilities of those who have experienced trauma, Jenny is motivated to educate, advocate, empower and support individuals and communities. The Ministry of Safe Environment continuously brings awareness to the fact that everyone plays a role in promoting safe, healthy relationships.

What people are saying Jenny was invited to become a member of both the Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Work Group (ANDVSA) and the Choose Respect Initiative, representing t he Archdiocese of Anchorage. She won the 2008 “Light of Hope” community award in recognition of her efforts to prevent child abuse as a social worker at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center. Several articles have been published on the Ministry of Safe Environment in the Catholic Anchor, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Anchorage.



Sister Georgina Beaz-Díaz | Diocese of Arecibo, Puerto Rico Her story Sister Georgina “Sr. Vicky” Beaz-Díaz, joined religious life in 1961 with the Missionaries of the Good Shepard congregation and found her calling in 1987 when she founded the Missionaries of Christ the Savior with Sr. Brenda Ubiñas-Lazzarini. They founded Missionaries of Christ the Savior to serve at-risk youth in some of Puerto Rico’s most dangerous neighborhoods, including one of the most under-resourced communities in Arecibo. There abandoned and neglected children had no safe harbor amid crime-ridden streets they had no choice but to call home. On these very streets the Sisters can often be seen riding bicycles searching for children to join the program so they can begin believing in themselves through their love of God. “It is our duty to go to meet them, love them, accept them and walk with them as they improve their lives,” said Sr. Vicky. “Because the Lord said: ‘I have come to seek and save what was lost.’” (Luke 19:10)

Why she inspires us Sr. Vicky has devoted her life to serving poor youths in the most difficult circumstances imaginable, ensuring all abandoned and lonely children know God loves them. Sr. Vicky and the missionaries offer children a safe place for human and spiritual growth, empowering them to break the chain of violence and restore faith in themselves and society. The program empowers and promotes leadership through activities and services to help children to grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. To date, the program has transformed the lives of more than 1,000 children, enabling them to love themselves and others because of their strengthened faith in God.

What people are saying A former program member and current ministry volunteer said, “I am a different person. At the center, Sr. Vicky and Sr. Brenda have trusted me and believed in me, and with God’s help I have developed the tools I need to face the obstacles in my path.” Sr. Vicky has been honored with the Distinguished Citizens from Arecibo Award, International Day of Working Women recognition, and the Honorary International Sorority of Educators Award.



Vincent and Maria Treviño | Diocese of Baker, Oregon Their story Vincent and Maria Treviño are members of Lady of Angels Church, where they have dedicated themselves to

God’s greater good for more than 20 years. While they have devoted their lives to serving the parish in many capacities, their devotion to its youth group is most profound. They began their journey as ministers of Holy Communion, and then became involved with the Spanish prayer group. As the years passed, Vincent began volunteering with the Hispanic Ministry Council and the Youth Ministers. Maria worked at the parish office during the day, while Vincent worked afternoons and evenings at youth meetings and other activities. They heard God’s calling to shepherd young lives and have responded mightily.

Why they inspire us For decades, Vincent and Maria have poured their knowledge, attention and love into its programs and ministries. They have set an honorable example of how God works within our lives and impacts our journeys. They aim to share their experience and inspire others. Both of them remind young people that God is in control and they must trust in him and his plan. Vincent and Maria continue to give counsel to present and past youth group members and their families. Always available to serve in ministry for the glory of God, they hope to instill that desire in the young parishioners who are just beginning their journeys in faith.

What people are saying “They have been beacons of light, leading many people to Christ by their inspiring life,” said Reverend Liam Cary. He continues in his praise saying, “They share a solid understanding of the faith, which has been crucial to the growing evangelization of the Hispanic community.”



Father Ron Foshage, MS | Diocese of Beaumont, Texas His story Fr. Ron serves as a pastor, a prison chaplain, a hospital chaplain and is a community and spiritual leader for residents of three Texas counties. He has served in the Beaumont Diocese since 1985, and his active ministry has earned him the nickname, “The Jasper Priest.” When not in his car on his weekly 800-mile sojourn to deliver six Masses on Sunday and prison ministry throughout the week, he can be found mowing the lawn of elderly parishioners, delivering groceries, attending a community function or administering to the sick. His hands-on ministry has endeared him with those he serves. However it was his intervention following a 1998 hate crime and its ripple effect on race relations in Jasper and East Texas that Fr. Ron has been most revered both locally and nationally.

Why he inspires us The murder of James Byrd Jr., an African-American man, made national headlines on June 7, 1998. It hit particularly close to home for Fr. Ron. Byrd Jr., was dragged to his death after being chained by the ankles to the back of a pickup truck by three white men in Jasper. Fr. Ron, who counted Mr. Byrd’s father and the district attorney who prosecuted the case among his parishioners, would spend years repairing race relations, confronting racism and prejudice, and healing divisions with Christ at his side. He has become a champion for overcoming hate across the world and has been called upon by various communities to bring unity and healing after dealing with similar situations. The U.S. State Department recognized Fr. Ron’s work in Jasper. He was called to testify before local legislators who passed the James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Law, which would become federal law in 2009 as the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

What people are saying “He has faced every [moment] with the face of God, the breeze of the Holy Spirit, and the Hands and Words of Christ,” said Deacon David W. Luther. Fr. Ron and others received awards from the Justice Department in 1999 for their work in Jasper to improve race

relations.



Patricia Hogrebe | Diocese of Belleville, Illinois Her story Patricia “Pat” Hogrebe and her family have been active members of St. James Parish in Millstadt, Illinois, for 30 years, where they have all volunteered for numerous parish and school projects in addition to volunteering with community organizations. Because of her volunteer work on behalf of her parish, the SVDP Belleville Council president approached her about taking on the development director position, and she gladly accepted. The SVDP Belleville Council, comprised of 20 different parishes, has served the needy in Southern Illinois since 1910. Today, Pat serves as the executive director of the Council. She is responsible for the administration and operation of all Council ministries, and serves as the liaison with parish conference members, the Young Vincentians (a student group), and over 500 volunteers.

Why she inspires us It is said that the boldness of charity has its roots in and emerges from a heart filled with compassion for the vulnerable. That boldness of charity fills Pat, and her strength of will allows her to carry out a project or fill a need despite the obstacles. Pat perseveres until she accomplishes what she sets out to do to meet the needs of others. She serves with an open mind and heart as she assists people with a checkered past, problems with addiction, or mental health concerns. Other people often turn away those most in need, but Pat receives them with love, compassion, dignity and respect.

What people are saying “Pat provides a daily ‘lifeline’ to people in the devastated community of East St. Louis and all those who come from surrounding areas and beyond,” says Most Reverend Edward K. Braxton, Bishop of Belleville. “Every day of her life she faces the loneliness, despair and poverty of the homeless, those suffering from mental illness, drug or alcohol abuse, families, children and senior citizens who lack the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter. It is a job few would seek or continue year after year. It is obvious Patricia Hogrebe is a woman of great faith.”



Marci Loomis | Diocese of Bismarck, North Dakota Her story Marci Loomis is the first St. Vincent de Paul president for the Bismarck Cathedral Conference. She was the driving force in getting the conference up and running with hundreds of hours of her time invested. In the six years she has been president, hundreds of individuals have been able to stay in their homes, have their utilities turned back on, and had the money to pay for medications or gas for their cars, due to her efforts. Marci and her husband, John, have been parishioners of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit for 30 years and have been involved in the parish ministry ever since. She continues to be a member of the choir and works with the Meals on Wheels program.

Why she inspires us Marci has inspired and strengthened the faith of individuals in her community. Her service to the poor has brought hope back into many of the lives she has touched. In her service to the poor with the St. Vincent de Paul Conference, she truly has been a blessing to her community. Every day, Marci is motivated to make a better day for someone that is in need in the Bismarck and Mandan area. Her energy is boundless and she is quick to jump in and fill a need personally.

What people are saying “Hundreds of families and individuals have been touched by Marci’s assistance in various ways. Her help has allowed these groups to flourish even in times of uncertainty. Marci is a bright light of hope to God’s children in need,” said Most Reverend David D. Kagan, Bishop of Bismarck. Marci is the recipient of the 2019-2020 Catholic Charities of ND Caritas Award for the Diocese of Bismarck.



Henry Krewer | Diocese of Boise, Idaho His story Henry Krewer serves the homeless community at the Corpus Christi House, a day shelter in Boise, Idaho, he co-founded in 2003. He served as the center’s mission coordinator until March 2014. He currently oversees the day-to-day needs of the homeless, sourcing new ways to provide for them. Before his ministry, Henry was a teacher at Bishop Kelly High School and volunteered at a soup kitchen where he first became acquainted with the homeless. In the process of establishing the Corpus Christi House, Henry learned about hospitality houses founded by Catholic pioneer, Dorothy Day. The Corpus Christi House opened as a day shelter to the public in 2003. It is Boise’s only year-round day shelter, and it serves approximately 150 people per day and 90,000 meals per year. The Corpus Christi House offers shelter from harsh weather, shower and laundry facilities, mail and phone services, meals, and a community for their patrons.

Why he inspires us Henry founded the Corpus Christi House with the belief that each person is made in the image and likeness of God and is deserving of respect and human dignity. His work at the soup kitchen and a community house for the homeless showed him there was nowhere for the homeless to go during the day to seek shelter, and he was called to fill this need. He has created a welcoming safe haven that eases the burden of homelessness. His vision embodies the Catholic workers’ tradition of hospitality and ensures that all who come to him will be treated with dignity. “There’s a great satisfaction in doing this,” Henry Kramer says. “It’s the difference between just going to church and living your faith.”

What people are saying “He has spent a lifetime helping the poor,” said Reverend Peter F. Christensen, Bishop of the Diocese of Boise.

Henry was also featured in an article by Tim Woodard, highlighting his years of service in Corpus Christi House and it’s impact on the community.



Esther Fleming | Diocese of Chalan Kanoa Her story Esther is the executive director of CNMI Board of Professional Licensing, as well as a wife, mother and grandmother. Despite her busy schedule and many responsibilities, she makes time to help the Church. She has been a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) Coordinator of Kristo Rai Parish for more than 20 years under the Faith Formation Ministry of the Diocese of Chalan Kanoa. The program shares the goal of the Diocese to help all parishioners become genuine disciples of Christ. Esther has studied rigorously to learn about her faith on her own. She is heavily involved in the Diocese as well, leading a group of Christian Mothers and taking part in planning and implementing programs to help mothers in their task of preserving the faith in the youth of the Church.

Why she inspires us Esther is self-motivated and finds excitement in learning more about the teachings of Christ and empowering others to do the same. She is joyful in her service and inspires her fellow catechists to teach with the same level of enthusiasm that she does. She is incredibly busy with her own job and her family, caring for a sick husband and making time for her children and grandchildren, yet she makes faith a priority in her life. Her constant encouragement and her active presence gives many in her parish hope that they can also create a positive impact in nurturing the faith of others. What matters most to Esther is applying faith to experiences in her daily life. She goes to Church daily and volunteers with other liturgical ministers to assist the sick and needy. When Esther is asked what pushes her to do so much in the Church she responds, “This is where my life is! This is my expression of the love I have for God.”

What people are saying “I have personally known Mrs. Fleming as a Parochial Vicar then as Pastor of her parish in Kristo Rai, from 2003 to 2008 respectively,” said Most Reverend Ryan P. Jiminez, Bishop of Chalan Kanoa. “Mrs. Fleming is a ‘full-time’ volunteer. She uses her personal resources in helping the parish in the faith formation of our youth. As Bishop for three years now, I have always sought Mrs. Fleming’s input on various issues and concerns in the community and how we can respond as a church.”



Julianne Bailey | Diocese of Colorado Springs, Colorado Her story Julianne Bailey converted to the Catholic faith later in life. She was an Air Force wife and moved 13 times with her husband and children before settling in Colorado Springs in 2012. She began her involvement in religious life when she was recruited as a pro-life presenter by Pikes Peak Citizens for Life (PPCL), a non-denominational nonprofit. Julianne found her calling in this mission and now serves as PPCL’s vice president, the outreach coordinator for Colorado Springs’ 40 Days for Life efforts, and the program coordinator for Sidewalk Advocates for Life.

Recently, Julianne orchestrated a monthly ecumenical pro-life community-building event featuring lunch and a program on pro-life topics. In October of 2018, she was appointed as the first layperson to lead the Respect Life Apostolate (RLA) of the Diocese of Colorado Springs. She has expanded the RLA’s reach by recruiting, training and equipping coordinators.

Why she inspires us In the time since Julianne’s RLA appointment, seven parishes have implemented active Respect Life programs. They have developed close relationships with a variety of pro-life organizations throughout Colorado Springs, such as Life Network, City of Life Initiative, PPCL, and Students for Life of America, allowing them to work together to accomplish their goals. Parish and individual participation in the Walk for Life, which funds Life Network’s two crisis pregnancy centers, has increased significantly because of Julianne’s strong leadership. She is committed and hardworking and collaborates with other community organizations to advocate for the pro-life cause.

What people are saying In November 2019, Julianne won the Save the Storks Pro Life Superhero Award. The award is given by Save the Storks, a pro-life organization that collaborates with Respect Life Apostolate, to someone who has greatly helped their cause.

“Julie’s passion combined with her strong leadership qualities has helped to move the Respect Life Apostolate forward in a significant way,” Bishop Micheal Sheridan said. “She has worn many hats in this critical area of ministry for life and has excelled in every one of them. Julie is also an excellent teacher, providing training for new parish volunteers so that this ministry can be as widespread throughout the diocese and community as possible.”



Shawn Erickson | Diocese of Crookston, Minnesota Her story Shawn Erickson was raised in a devout Catholic family and developed an early passion for helping the poor and needy. After putting herself through college, Shawn worked with the elderly through human resources at a large corporation, while volunteering in several ministries at her church. After witnessing her commitment to the Church, Shawn’s pastor convinced her to take over the Newman ministry, as he knew she would be a tireless steward of the program. Together with her husband, she has now led several successful ministries and developed a thriving Newman ministry called Moorhead College Campus Ministries (MCCM). She also began the Front Door Ministry that assists women, children, the homeless, incarcerated, hungry and mentally ill. Truthfully, anyone who comes to the church with a need is helped. While Shawn’s title is the Adult Formation Director at St. Joseph’s, her role is much broader.

Why she inspires us Shawn’s ministry is a model for all. Shawn and her team have met every challenge with an extraordinary resolve. She is renowned for the joy and happiness she brings to serving those less blessed, and her light shines brightly and challenges all in her parish to be better Christians. Shawn uses every resource available to raise others up in Christ’s name and to build lifelong relationships with those she serves. Her work focuses on partnering with social service agencies to provide housing assistance, food, counseling and basic needs for the homeless and poor. Shawn also helps to obtain bus passes, driver’s licenses and other legal documents for those who are challenged with English.

What people are saying “Even before I met Shawn Erickson personally she had an impact on my life,” says Lisa Cramer, a member of Shawn’s ministry. “I could see that she truly lives her faith. People gravitate to her open heart and the way she paves the way for them to excel in ministry,” said Bishop Michael Hoeppner. Shawn has been acknowledged countless times in local newspaper articles. She has also been honored with several community awards for her service and dedication.



Sister Roserita Weber & Sister Janice Thome | Diocese of Dodge City, Kansas Their story Sr. Roserita and Sr. Janice have devoted their lives to aiding those in need and in servicing the Church. Together in 1997 they began the Ministry of Presence in Garden City to assist the marginalized in their community. For 23 years they have been steadfast in their commitment to families who had nowhere else to turn. Their ministry holds Jesus at the center of its efforts and collaborates with community and school leaders and other Catholic parishes and leadership groups to provide a comprehensive network of resources.

Why they inspire us Providing free furniture and household goods, rides to medical appointments, and even providing driving lessons, are just samples of the comprehensive services they provide. This mighty team of two Sisters carries out many of these services personally, fielding 50-60 calls each week, listening to those in need, and responding to the calls for help. Their selflessness is shown in the lengths that they will go in responding to a request for help. Sr. Janice has provided more than 300 people with driving lessons, and it is not uncommon for the Sisters to drive a family to a doctor’s appointment 10 hours away, one way.

What people are saying Nearly 20 years ago, Sr. Roserita and Sr. Janice received a call from a man desperate to find doctors for both his son born with lupus and his daughter born with webbed fingers. They helped him find that care for his children, and in the years that passed, have helped him to become a US citizen, taught him to speak English and how to drive. That man credits the Sisters with saving his family and providing him the spiritual nourishment he needed to be a better father.



Father Brandon Moravitz | Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota His story Father Brandon Moravitz is the pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, Minnesota, and a steward of the Marquette Catholic School. Through his tireless efforts and the network of support he has built, Fr. Brandon has helped establish endowments for both the Church and the school. He also spearheaded the development of a strategic plan that significantly increased the school’s enrollment and added middle school grades. Fr. Brandon’s ministry strongly impacts his community as the people in it struggle with unemployment, poverty, substance abuse and addiction. Using his gifts as a pastor and communicator, Fr. Brandon encourages those around him to dig deeper into the mysteries of faith. His hands-on approach to building community includes soliciting increased participation through his initiatives and other Church activities.

Why he inspires us Although resources are few, Fr. Brandon has developed new ministers and equipped leaders of the faith in his church. In a town of 8,000 people, his parish’s youth group now sends 100 participants to an annual summer mission trip. He has also expanded social outreach programs that includes parishioners bringing food to those in need. As the small town has been struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fr. Brandon has set up a response team and emergency email address that people can use to send requests for assistance. He purchased video equipment to broadcast Mass online, and started a challenge for his parishioners to turn on their porch lights at 9 p.m. and pray together even though they are apart. Fr. Brandon says, “I’ve never felt more like a priest than right now.”

What people are saying Fr. Brandon has been featured in several articles about his church and about his porch light initiative that has spread from his town of Virginia, Minnesota to other communities. He was also featured in an article about offering drive-thru blessings in the church’s parking lot. Reverend James Bissonette, the Diocesan Administrator for the Diocese of Duluth says of Father Brandon, “Impoverished communities today need authentic witnesses to follow, like Fr. Brandon, who present the Light of Christ to them in its fullness.”



Father José Alfredo Ramirez Devora | Diocese of El Paso, Texas His story Father José Alfredo Ramirez Devora was born and raised in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, where he received the call to priesthood at 17 years old through a book about St. Francis of Assisi. He joined St. Anthony’s Seminary in El Paso, and after 10 years of formation, he received the sacrament in 1999. Fr. José went to Rome to study sacred liturgy, and upon his return was assigned to be the pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in El Paso. Fr. José shepherds his parish by being fully present for the spiritual and emotional needs of his parishioners. Fr. José is currently a member of the priest formation team, teaches sacred liturgy and theology classes to 30 seminarians, and is a faculty member for El Paso’s Catholic Formation Center. Most significantly, he serves the Hispanic community that has recently migrated searching for a better life in the United States.

Why he inspires us In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fr. José has been working to provide comfort for this recently migrated Hispanic community who already feels displaced and lost. Many of them are low-wage earners who live off the grid and are not eligible for federal or state assistance. Most have lost their jobs and financial security, but because of Fr. José, they have not lost their faith. Fr. José is using social media platforms, like Facebook Live and YouTube, to offer daily Masses, formation classes and videos to console his parishioners while they cannot meet in person. He is working with his ministry leaders to brainstorm ideas and develop new ways to offer the community comfort and hope. Fr. José has also enlisted the local Spanish television station to broadcast Sunday Mass, which now reaches an audience of over 95,000 viewers. As people in the community face fear, uncertainty and isolation, Fr. José has inspired the families and youth of St. Francis of Assisi Parish to rely on the Word of God and their faith.

What people are saying “In a world that seems to get more detached every year, Father José Alfredo is a testament to the wonderful workings of God’s love for His people and desire for community,” said Bishop Mark Seitz, D.D. “His work among the growing Hispanic migrant population on El Paso’s west side in the Diocese of El Paso is creating a sense of belonging, a desire for a more Christian way of life, and comfort to those who have uprooted their families in search of a place to call their own.”



Patrick Tam | Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska His story Patrick “Pat” Tam came to the Diocese of Fairbanks in 1981 with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. He planned to spend a year serving Yup’ik Eskimo Catholics in rural Alaska, but found his calling to live permanently among Alaska’s indigenous people. After receiving his master’s degree in theology at University of California, Berkeley, Pat moved to the Alaskan village of Emmonak in the early 1990s as a lay missionary. By 2003, he had founded the Yukon-Kuskokwin Delta Adult Faith Formation program. Through his service he provides retreats, educational workshops, catechetical materials and sacramental preparation support for 24 village parishes in southwestern Alaska. He is now the parish administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Pat has also founded two initiatives for indigenous Catholics in Alaska, the Intercultural Dialogue Group and the Rural Families Program.

Why he inspires us Most of Pat’s parishioners are Yup’ik Eskimo native people who see a priest for Mass and sacraments only about once a month due to the diocese’s severe clergy shortage. Catholics in rural Alaska practice their faith under exceptionally difficult conditions. Members of Pat’s parish are often in remote villages suffering with high unemployment rates, and many people live off the land to survive. Pat collaborates with rural faith leaders and Yup’ik Catholic elders to discuss how to weave the Catholic faith into the culture of indigenous communities. His Rural Families Program aims to develop culturally appropriate solutions to the issues that affect Catholic families across rural Alaska. Pat works with unique faith communities that often struggle with poverty and isolation, and has made it his mission to serve and meet their needs, completely uprooting his life to do so.

What people are saying Pat’s alma mater, Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts, awarded him the Sanctae Crucis Award for Distinguished Professional Achievement in 2011. This award is the college’s highest non-degree accolade, and the school honors one alumnae per year who lives by the highest ethical standards in pursuit of social justice.

“He experienced a spiritual awakening and realized he wanted to live for others and not just himself,” Most Reverend Chad Zielinski said. “Living out his faith came at great personal cost, but Pat has remained stalwart in his commitment to share God’s love with his Yup’ik brothers and sisters in culturally affirmative ways.”



Mary Pat Jahner | Diocese of Fargo, North Dakota Her story Mary Pat Jahner is one of the founders of St. Gianna Maternity Home and currently serves as its director. The home is a safe haven where pregnant women are supported in their faith and given the tools to care for their children and themselves. Mary Pat is building women’s faith within the home by helping women who are pregnant feel loved and supported throughout their journey. St. Gianna’s offers the residents: shelter, clothing, educational opportunities and medical information, as well as opportunities to learn job and parenting skills. The home also provides refuge for those who are struggling with decisions regarding their pregnancy. Mary Pat provides these women options, counsel, love and support.

Why she inspires us The impact that Mary Pat has made can be measured by the testaments of women who have turned to St. Gianna Maternity Home in times of uncertainty. Every day Mary Pat and her team demonstrate what the power of faithful service in the name of God can do. Mary Pat embraces this idea and truly lives by her faith in her work and her life. It is because of her faith and service that women in the home are able to access critical resources and feel loved. This introduction to God’s immense love offers hope and the greatest example of how love can transform lives.

What people are saying “With God’s grace, good things can come from even the most difficult situations,” says a friend of Mary Pat’s on her success in helping women at the home. “I believe that Saint Gianna’s Maternity Home brings out the absolute best of those who are involved in every way.”



Father Matthew Keller | Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico His story “It’s all about creation and restoration,” shares Reverend Matthew Keller. Growing up, Fr. Matthew’s family lived next to a Catholic Church undergoing construction, and he would keep an eye on its progress while he restored classic cars with his father in their yard. So it’s easy to see how the process and beauty of restoration made an early impact on him. After 10 years in the music business, he answered the call to serve God and was ordained in 2002. He served 10 years in other areas of the Church, and then was appointed the rector of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the Diocese of Gallup. As one of the poorest in the country, it was difficult to find or educate seminarians to serve this community. Recalling his earliest childhood memories, Fr. Keller and a few friends restored a 1972 Chevelle SS that a donor purchased, and he raffled off the restored vehicle to raise the funds the diocese desperately needed. Thus, the V8s for Vocations Project was born.

Why he inspires us Fr. Matthew and the V8s for Vocations Project continue to restore and raffle off classic cars to provide crucial funds for vocation programs in the Diocese of Gallup. Because of these funds and Fr. Matthew’s efforts, the diocese now looks forward to the future and hopes others will answer the call and serve the faithful across the deserts of New Mexico and Arizona. Fr. Matthew is a prime example of those who serve God by using their talents and their resourcefulness. He encourages all those in the community to use any talent God gives them to bring the Light of Christ to others. One of his many talents includes making handmade rosaries to be given to community members.

What people are saying “He is a prayerful, wise, joyful and resourceful man who has truly given all to the service of God as a priest. I can honestly say that there is nothing about Fr. Keller that does not make marvelously evident the priesthood of Jesus Christ,” said Father Mitchell Athanasius Brown.



Rita Hemmer | Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska Her story Rita Hemmer is a Nebraska native who has always worked to give back to her community. After serving three years in the United States Army, she worked on the Grand Island Police Force for 13 years. During her law enforcement years, she also earned a bachelor’s degree in theology. While on the police force, Rita witnessed the struggles that young people experienced and how that influenced the choices they made. This was the catalyst for Rita, who realized that with her experience and faith, she could make a difference in the lives of young people in a more direct way. In 2005 she began working as the Director of St. Leo’s Parish Community Youth and Young Adult Ministry. In that role she created and led various activities for both the middle school and high school students. She also organized retreats and the annual summer Young Neighbors in Action mission trip.

Why she inspires us Rita’s selflessness is inspiring to her family, parish and the entire Grand Island community. She works tirelessly and cares for the well-being and souls of her community. Her generous, humble and intelligent heart enhances the lives of those she serves. The Light of Christ truly shines through her life, faith and love for others. Parishioners, students and other administrators, consistently ask for her advice, her time and her diverse wisdom on how to tackle various issues. She has become the go-to person for so much and never misses an opportunity to take on even more. When the pastor first arrived at St. Leo’s he recalls a parishioner wanting to ensure Rita stayed with their parish.“I am so grateful for what Rita has done and continues to do. I want to give a $1000 check just to keep her here.”

What people are saying “Rita is everything that being a ‘pillar of the parish’ suggests. She is also a pillar of the community as well. Her example of putting Christ first, shines forth upon everyone she meets,” said Most Reverend +Joseph G. Hanefeldt, Bishop of Grand Island.



Father Joseph Ponessa | Diocese of Great Falls-Billings, Montana His story “First I discerned I wanted to be a priest. Then I decided I wanted to be in Montana. Then, within those commitments, I

committed myself to learning the word of God,” Father Joseph Ponessa said. And that’s exactly what he did. For the last 50 years, his faith has taken him all over Eastern Montana. Currently, he is the pastor of three extremely rural Eastern Montana Catholic communities: St. Francis Xavier in Circle, St. John the Baptist in Jordan, and St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Richey. Fr. Joseph continues to educate himself and others on the Scriptures. On his vacation time and with his own resources, he earned a Doctorate of Sacred Scripture from the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome . He is an author of multiple books and a contributor to multiple Catholic Apostolates. He has also mastered more than a dozen languages, including several ancient languages.

Why he inspires us Fr. Joseph is a true road warrior for the faithful. He must drive over 200 miles to celebrate the Sunday Eucharist in all three parishes. Without this commitment to reach these communities, that combined have fewer than 1000 residents, it is conceivable they would not have access to Mass or other pastoral care. Fr. Joseph also provides Bible studies, catechesis, and Eucharistic Adoration for those under his care. He makes visits to nursing homes and other ministries provided through his parishes. Fr. Joseph has touched countless lives both locally and internationally with his published works. Through his promotion of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings, he has secured numerous priests from around the world to be missionaries in Montana, ensuring a Sacramental presence in other rural portions of the diocese.

What people are saying “What makes Fr. Ponessa’s ministry unique is the manner in which his love for Sacred Scripture has been central to his ministry. He has had a passion for sharing the Word of God with people in rural areas, opportunities that they would never have had except for his passion,” said Bishop of Great Falls-Billings, Michael W. Warfel



Maurice “Moe” Wosepka | Diocese of Helena, Montana His story Maurice “Moe” Wosepka was born in a small town in rural East Montana. Moe went to college, served a tour of duty in Vietnam, and held two different jobs before finding his calling within the Church. He was directed to the Good Samaritan Ministries to take over an aid program for the less fortunate Catholic parishes in Helena and East Helena. Under Moe’s leadership, Good Samaritan grew from a fledgling assistance program and thrift store to a successful entity that employed 34 workers. During this time, Moe was exposed to the many families in Helena who have a member involved in the criminal justice system. Through a prison ministry group he joined, he began working with the formerly incarcerated and ministered to the men in Montana State Prison. Moe eventually used this experience to take his

knowledge to the state legislature as the executive director of the Montana Catholic Conference, where he was the public policy voice of the two bishops in Montana. Moe has now retired from his work with the Diocese of Helena, yet he continues to minister to current and former inmates and others in the Helena community.

Why he inspires us Moe has served the community in various ways and with several ministries. He inspires others not only because of his service, but also by how he serves: with great humility and an untiring willingness to serve the Lord through others. Helping the most vulnerable as an answer to God has allowed Moe to bring brightness to the many dark areas in our world. Leading by example and faith, Moe has created a ripple effect in his community. He is not motivated by recognition or greed; he genuinely wishes to spread the gospel for the benefit of all. Those incarcerated in Montana have a friend in Moe, and he loves working with the marginalized communities in prisons. These men are lucky to have Moe pray for them, watch out for them, and help them flourish when their new life on the outside begins.

What people are saying “It takes great courage to bring light into the darkest of places. What the light reveals can be unsettling and overwhelming unless your faith is strong,” notes Reverend Austin A. Vetter, Bishop of Helena.



Canton Crisis Aid Response Team Ministry | Diocese of Jackson, Mississippi Their story The Canton Crisis Aid Response Team Ministry was called together in response to the August 2019 ICE raids on the chicken processing plant in Canton, Mississippi, that led to 125 arrests of undocumented workers. Blanca Peralta Zuniga and Father Mike O’Brien opened the Sacred Heart Parish Center doors to be a gathering place for the community-wide outpouring of humanitarian aid. Churches, organizations and individuals from all walks of life and faith immediately combined their efforts to build and support a ministry for these families who were suddenly in dire need. The leadership team consists of Fr. Mike, Blanca, Peralta Zuniga, Patti Greene, Jerry Perez and John Scanlan from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Reverend Beth Foose and Holly Wallace from Grace Episcopal Church. With incredible support and generous contributions, the leadership team and volunteers continue to operate this vital ecumenical ministry and help respond to the ever-changing needs of families dealing with the aftermath of the raids.

Why they inspire us The ministry is working with approximately 375 family members impacted by the arrests at the Canton plant by providing food, payments for rent and utilities, and pastoral care. The Canton Crisis Aid Response Team Ministry has brought hope back into the lives of these families by implementing creative and innovative ways to address this long-term crisis. The families are dealing with indescribable legal, mental and humanitarian issues everyday and live in constant fear of being forced out of their homes. The Canton Crisis Aid Response has brought these families and children comfort and a safe place to gather. The ecumenical unity of the ministry has strengthened the faith of the families and volunteers by seeing the Word of God come to action and speak to their everyday lives. The ministry is not only helping all those impacted by the raids by putting food on their table and paying their rent, but it is helping them spiritually to find God during these traumatic times.

What people are saying “The leadership immediately went into action and have remained focused in their efforts to help these families navigate a difficult situation,” said Bishop Joseph Kopacz, Bishop of Jackson. “As the families’ needs continue to change, they have adapted the services they offer. They go above and beyond being a food pantry.”



Joseph Sehnert | Diocese of Juneau, Alaska His story Joseph Sehnert has been the director of the National Shrine of St. Therese for the Mission Diocese of Juneau since 2016. Prior to this work, Joe worked in mission churches on the Colville Indian Reservation in Inchelium, Washington and Blacktom Town, Liberia. As director, Joe is responsible for the day-to-day administrative needs of the Shrine. What makes Joe’s ministry so special is his passionate zeal for the Lord and those in need. His emphasis on creating a warm, welcoming and spiritual environment for all who visit the Shrine distinguishes Joe’s work, especially for the homeless. Joe immediately began ministering to the homeless when he arrived in Juneau by offering day trips to the National Shrine of St. Therese, summer retreats and monthly haircuts. Because of his ministry, a population whose daily concern is where they will find their next meal, can now leave the city and find peace in the beauty of God’s creation, even for just a few hours.

Why he inspires us Through his ministry, Joe shares the love of Christ with those that are often overlooked by society. His witness and example touches all those around him, calling to mind the words of St. Teresa of Calcutta, “In this life we cannot do great things. We can only do small things with great love.” Between October 2011 and March 2015, Joe was the mission director at Blacktom Town in Liberia. He remained in Liberia during the 2014-2015 Ebola outbreak and helped his community deal with the crisis. Even though his new home in Juneau is over 6,000 miles away from Liberia, Joe continues to provide care and support to the mission. Joe is an inspiration to all those around him. He has helped foster an environment that proclaims the loving presence of God.

What people are saying “Through his ministry to the homeless of Juneau, Joe’s actions bring dignity and respect to the least among us, sharing the love of Christ with those most often overlooked,” said Bishop Andrew Bellisario.



Trauma Recovery Program | Diocese of Kalamazoo, Michigan Their story Fr. Ken Schmidt co-founded the Trauma Recovery Program (TRP) with Sharon Froom in 2002. He was a parish pastor at the time, and she was a psychologist on the parish staff, and both were licensed mental health professionals in Michigan. They are the co-authors and facilitators of TRP for adult survivors of child abuse and neglect that has become an international model for caring for victims of childhood trauma. Fr. Ken and Sharon started this program to respond to a need in their parish, but it soon became a much larger mission, one that would serve people around the world. After completing the TRP, participants have greater self-confidence and have a desire to become better husbands, wives, mothers and fathers, and to reconnect with their communities. Participants are also more willing to let God into their lives and go on to serve in their parishes, with many taking on leadership roles.

Why they inspires us The program provides effective treatment tools and equips survivors with coping mechanisms to face ongoing challenges. Nearly 500 people in the Diocese of Kalamazoo have completed TRP. Additionally, Fr. Ken and Sharon have taught their curriculum to over 500 mental health professionals in their diocese and more than 6,000 professionals worldwide. To reach a greater audience, they have published the program in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Kinyarwanda. What started in Kalamazoo has led to Fr. Ken and Sharon teaching workshops around the globe. Their work has also led to the formation of a nonprofit agency called Trauma Recovery Associates. The agency offers trauma healing programs, a local domestic abuse shelter, and a home for women transitioning from incarceration.

What people are saying Fr. Ken and Sharon have won several awards for their recovery program. These awards include the Keystone Meritorious Achievement Award from Western Michigan University in 2018 and the Outstanding Alumnus Award from the Education and Counseling Deptartment of Western Michigan University in 2015. Fr. Ken was also part of the Pastor-Theologian Program (2001-2003) and the Kellogg National Fellowship Program (1985-1988). TRP is also the national program for the Catholic Church in Ireland.



Michael Wrinkle | Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee His story Michael Wrinkle’s love for the poor and helping those in need came from the example that his parents set helping others in rural Appalachia. His earliest memories included working in food pantries, helping collect winter clothing, and preparing meals for the poor and homeless. Michael, a lifelong Catholic, is the grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council no. 16523. He and his family are parishioners of the Holy Ghost Church near one of the poorest areas of Knoxville. In 2016, Michael enlisted the help of fellow Knights of Columbus and several parishioners to cook a full meal and serve it to hundreds of homeless people who gathered under bridges and near shelters in the metropolitan area. Now, Michael coordinates three or four large meals a month, feeding between 300 and 400 people at a time. Annually, Michael along with the Knights of Columbus and the parishioners serve around 15,000 people.

Why he inspires us Michael’s coordinated efforts and daily life exemplify his devotion to the poor and needy. His impact runs deep in the community. The vast network he has built includes businesses and restaurants that are willing to donate food and provide other items to the homeless. He has been trained in administering Narcan for overdoses and has saved several lives by doing so. His ministry provides the opportunity for those in his parish and the Knights of Columbus to live out their faith by caring for the poor and the suffering. Michael’s strong beliefs and exemplification of his faith have become effective examples to many who have lost their way. He has encouraged many people not only to return to their faith, but to become active stakeholders in their communities, and turn the focus away from the failings of men and toward the love of Jesus Christ.

What people are saying “Michael Wrinkle stands out in his ministry to the poor and needy, for he understands that because each person is a beautiful composite of body and soul, it is not enough to simply feed and clothe them,” said Reverend Richard Stika, Bishop of Knoxville. “For the corporal and spiritual works of mercy are not separate and distinct from each other, but are meant to be paired.” Michael won the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee Pope Francis Award in 2020.



Kimberly James Boudreaux | Diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana Her story At the age of 19, Kimberly James Boudreaux entered a life of service by selling all her possessions and traveling to work as a lay missionary with Mother Theresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India. In 2001, back in Lafayette, Louisiana, she began working at St. Joseph’s diner, a local soup kitchen. It opened her eyes to domestic poverty and other programs Lafayette Catholic Service Centers (LCSC) operated. Kimberly developed a personal mission statement while abroad: “To joyfully pursue an authentic life of service to those who suffer.” She recognized that her mission included the desire to serve and advocate for those who did not have a voice. This became the foundation of her work in Lafayette. She was named the executive director of LCSC in 2005, and led an impressive response program for families in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the disasters that followed. In doing so, Kimberly championed the transformation of LCSC into Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Why she inspires us “I feel called to this work,” Kimberly said. “I have always found that when we have remained faithful to doing the right thing for the right reason in God’s grace, He has provided abundantly for the needs of those we serve.”

Kimberly Boudreaux’s mission work in her young life started in Thailand and India. When she returned home and saw a great need there as well, she implemented what she learned abroad to help her community in Lafayette. In a parish struggling with an economic downturn over the past few years, Kimberly has constantly looked for new ways to fund and grow the work of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. For example, Kimberly implemented a “low-barrier” approach to the St. Joseph’s Shelter for Men to better serve the needs of the chronically homeless and house more of those in need. Those efforts doubled the capacity of the only

men’s shelter in the Lafayette Parish and provided an extra 55,000 meals in 2019.

What people are saying Kimberly James Boudreaux has been featured as one of the Top 10 International Women Leaders in the Homeless Solution Industry, and one of the “Top 20 under 40” in Acadiana. She has also won the United Way of Acadiana Luminary Award, the Louisiana Association of Non Profit Organizations Force for Good Award, the Leadership Lafayette Award, and the Women Who Mean Business Award.



Very Reverend Carlos A. Espinoza | Diocese of Las Cruces, New Mexico His story Very Reverend Carlos Espinoza was born and raised in Peru. He began attending Mass on his own, developed a strong Catholic faith at 11 years old, and was ordained and joined the religious life in 1985. Today, Fr. Espinoza is the diocesan director of the diaconate program. During his five years as director, he has served as the liaison between the bishop and the permanent deacons and their wives. Fr. Espinoza also serves as the pastor of two parishes and two missions that include families who struggle economically and immigrant families who are in constant fear of deportation. Fr. Espinoza has vast experience working with low-income communities that have many financial and spiritual needs, having worked with the native people of the Peruvian jungle, the Ashaninkas, and in the lower Mesilla Valley of New Mexico.

Why he inspires us Fr. Espinoza once said that his daily reward is to “help families as they build a strong relationship with Christ and as children begin their journey of faith and learn to love Christ.” His satisfaction is in helping and guiding others on their journey in faith and to answer Christ’s call to serve others. When Fr. Espinoza was ordained, Saint Paul II said to him, “You must be faithful to the Church; you must build the Church and be obedient to your bishops and superiors.” He lives according to these words in his ministry as he builds relationships with those around him. Fr. Espinoza views his pastoral responsibility as caring for the spiritual needs of others and praying for them while working in immigrant communities close to the border that are in great need of his service. While he meets the immense needs of the communities he serves, he also finds time to assist the permanent deacons of the Diocese of Las Cruces, supporting the limited number of priests in a large diocese.

What people are saying “Father Espinoza serves his parishes and missions as a model missionary disciple,” said Reverend Peter Baldacchino, Bishop of Las Cruces. “He ministers, untiringly, to his flock at several sites every Sunday to celebrate Mass, hear confessions, oversee the catechists, celebrate the baptisms and First Communions, the weddings and the funerals that mark the life of any parish community.”



Deacon James and Dorothy Bennett | Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky Their story Longtime couple Jim and Dot Bennett did not always share the same religious views. As a lifelong Catholic, Dot raised her two sons under the Catholic faith. Jim was raised in Protestant traditions and did not participate in the activity of the Church. That changed in 1992 when Jim enrolled in RCIA and officially entered the Catholic Church in 1993. He immediately became an active member in the Church, and Jim and Dot followed their diaconate calling when Jim was ordained in 2008.

The two began their journey as lay ministers and eventually became a diaconate couple. The growing needs of the Hispanic population in their community has been their focus. Jim continues to preach at Spanish Masses at dozens of parishes in the diocese. Jim and Dot’s ongoing ministry provides a wealth of sacramental opportunities that continue to foster a deeper connection with Christ in spiritual growth. They do this not only at their own parish, but within other parishes through their outreach to Spanish Catholics.

Why they inspire us The growing needs of the Hispanic population in their community has been their focus. Jim and Dot became the financial and organizational force behind a new Hispanic Ministry Center that is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020. The St. Juan Diego Center will be privately owned and operated, and financed through Jim and Dot’s nonprofit, The Bennett Family Foundation. The center will have a chapel and community center to serve 10,000 Hispanic residents of that area. Its services will range from language instruction to workshops and classes in parental skills, nutrition and GED preparation. Additionally, there will be counseling services and immigration and legal consultation. Jim continues to preach at Spanish Masses at dozens of parishes in the diocese. Jim and Dot’s ongoing ministry provides a wealth of sacramental opportunities that continue to foster a deeper connection with Christ in spiritual growth.

What people are saying “The Diocese of Lexington is truly grateful for the gifts of time, talent and treasure that Jim and Dot continue to offer to reach out to the Hispanic community. Their humble efforts are a reflection of the Light of Christ,” Reverend John Stowe, Bishop of Lexington said.



Martha Peña | Diocese of Little Rock, Arkansas Her story Since Martha moved from California to Arkansas to be closer to her family, she has been heavily involved in her parish. Over the years she has been a catechist, Eucharistic minister, and a volunteer with the Hispanic Ministry at St. Edward’s Church. Martha is best known for her work helping those who have been incarcerated at the Wrightsville State Prison. At first, Martha found it hard to accept that she would be able to minister to anyone who had committed murder or abused anyone, but she felt God was calling her. Martha began by providing inmates with basic day-to-day needs, such as socks, stamps, envelopes and coffee, but it led to much more. She recruited others in her parish to help her prepare a dinner at the prison for more than 1,000 prisoners and employees. It has since become an annual event at the prison.

Why she inspires us Despite her initial hesitation, Martha felt that she was needed most in prison ministry. Her deep faith and vibrant personality have influenced and inspired the inmates she has worked with over the past 14 years. Martha has the unique ability to talk about her faith and explain it to others in a way they understand. She teaches the inmates that they too can receive God’s forgiveness. She has the heart, spirit and strength to minister to one of the most marginalized segments of society, an often challenging and emotional task. Nevertheless, Martha’s loving presence sends the message that no one is beyond God’s redeeming love. The faith of those she serves and her own faith have grown significantly over the years through her experiences. She seeks to bring comfort and hope to those who believe they have no place in the church or community.

What people are saying “Every week for the past 14 years, Martha has visited the women at the Wrightsville Unit, a state prison located south of Little Rock,” said Reverend Anthony Taylor, Bishop of Little Rock. “She has been a loving presence and a witness to God’s forgiveness and love. Martha’s experiences at the prison inspired her to begin holding annual dinners for the inmates and guards. Martha is the model of how to live the corporal work of mercy, ‘I was in prison and you came to me.’”



Diane Tryan | Diocese of Marquette, Michigan Her story For the past 21 years, Diane Tryan has worked at the Catholic Social Services of the Upper Peninsula (CSSUP). Originally serving as a therapist, Diane transitioned into a position with the child welfare and adoption program. Due to her expertise, energy and spirit, the program has seen significant growth. In a short period of time, CSSUP’s foster cases, which registered at just a few each year, now serves 14 families, and successful adoptions went from two annually to 11. Progress like this was only impossible because of Diane. Her experience in all aspects of the adoption process was key to the success of the program. Pregnant women across the region seek out Diane for both her guidance and advocacy. Since 2011, Diane has been able to recruit, mentor and train dozens of foster care and adoption workers to help change the lives of so many in need.

Why she inspires us Diane is constantly finding ways to best serve more clients with care and compassion. Through her commitment to her family, colleagues and the people she serves, she strengthens her community. Diane’s work at CSSUP has created a graceful, calming, healing and comfortable environment for those in need. She has the unique ability to heal the hearts of those who are in pain, confused and suffering. Diane’s compassionate demeanor and steadfast resolve is a positive force within the community. Working to help as many people each day as possible, her impact is felt far and wide within the Marquette community.

What people are saying Chief Executive Office of the CSSUP, Kyle A. Rambo, describes Diane as a “dedicated agent of mercy serving those who suffer in silence and are in the most need of our support.” Diane won the 2014 Snowshoe Priest Service Award. The following year she was presented with the Foster Care and Adoption Worker of the Year award in the State of Michigan.



Brenda Withers Hicks | Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama Her story Brenda Withers Hicks has always had a special place in her heart for children. As the youngest of 12, Brenda grew up surrounded by a loving and supportive family. As an adult, Brenda understood the positive impact a strong support system makes in the lives of both children and adults. This realization prompted her to leave her job at a textile factory, and earn a degree in nursing, and become a licensed nursing home administrator. Brenda is currently responsible for 80 staff who care for 58 developmentally disabled children as the administrator of the Father Purcell Memorial Exceptional Children’s Center (FPM.) The center is a skilled pediatric nursing home that provides custodial care, medical treatment and rehabilitation services to developmentally disabled children. It serves children throughout the U.S. of all races and creeds.

Why she inspires us FPM is a very special place to many children and their families. Meeting the needs of the nearly 60 families who are served by the center requires compassion and careful coordination of medical care. Brenda exemplifies the best of both skills on a daily basis. She provides a loving and supportive environment for all the children and families who come to the center and sets the example that motivates the FPM team.

What people are saying A fellow staff member at FPM said, “It is difficult work and Brenda is able to manage the work tirelessly.”



Don and Lori Clasemann | Diocese of New Ulm, Minnesota Their story Don and Lori Clasemann are parents, grandparents and great grandparents with a blended Catholic family as a result of previous marriages. The Clasemann’s have been ministering the Re-Marriage Program in the Diocese of New Ulm for the past 13 years alongside Father Craig Timmerman. This program is a biannual gathering featuring personal journeys in second marriage in order provide guidance and support to couples in similar situations. The insight, empathy and model of faith that is shared brings healing and a strong Christian foundation to marriages. Don and Lori conduct this program to help others succeed as they enter into a second sacrament of matrimony. Don and Lori also participate in the marriage ministry development team to provide input about the positive and negative trends affecting marriage and family. They also make themselves available to individual couples for one-on-one consultations.

Why they inspire us Through the Re-Marriage Program, Don and Lori have served 188 couples. The program is designed to help couples make choices that bring them sacramental joy. Don and Lori provide them with love and security and assurance that their situation can and will succeed with the help of God. Don and Lori inspire us because of who they are as disciples of Christ. They never fail to proclaim what God’s grace has done in their lives and what it will do in the lives of those who open their heart. Couples have learned a lot from Don and Lori and continue to be advised on how to open up a relationship with God in an honest way.

What people are saying “The ministry of Don and Lori exemplifies the purpose of the Lumen Christi Award. All couples who are touched by their ministry are strengthened to create and sustain their family as a domestic church,” said Most Reverend John M. LeVoir, Bishop of New Ulm. Lori received the Bishop’s Medal of Service as well as Salvation Army Volunteer of the Year. Don was awarded the Diocesan Distinguished Service Award.



Rosa Calabria | Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon, Missouri Her story Rosa Calabria serves on the team of the National Maronite Youth Organization. Since she was seven years old, she has volunteered for the Basilica and the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon. In 1989, a priest asked her to work with youth of the Ukranian parish and the Eparchy of Parma. She was then asked to serve on the board of her local Maronite youth organization in 1999 and later served on the board of the national organization. Rosa has been instrumental in youth activities and ministry such as the Maronite Youth Organization (MYO) for the Maronite Eparchies, the Latin Diocese and the Ukranian Eparchy. Rosa has been involved in MYO for over 21 years, and she plays more than just an advisory role. She tends to the spiritual needs of everyone she works with and is extremely involved with youths on the local, regional and national levels.

Why she inspires us Rosa Calabria prides herself on being able to guide individuals closer to the Lord. Through her work in the Maronite Youth Organization, she is able to reach the younger generation and help them fall in love with Our Lady of Lebanon. “I have learned true fulfillment, and have discovered that I would give myself entirely in order for the youth to have an encounter with Christ,” Rosa said. “I know my vocation has been fulfilled, and I am exactly where God wants me to be.” She is fulfilled by her work, and wants others to experience God’s love in the way that she has. In her unique role, there have been many situations in which youth have placed their trust in her advice and relied on her experiences to help them in their own spiritual journey.

What people are saying “In addition to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon involvement, Rosa has been a key part of the Youth Ministry for the Maronite Eparchies, the Latin Diocese, and Ukranian Eparchy,” said Reverend Elias Zaidan, Bishop of the Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon of Los Angeles. “She loves it and wants everyone to experience the Lord’s heart.”



Jean Paul Chadarevian | Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg, California His story Jean Paul is a college graduate from Southern California. His parents emigrated from Lebanon in the 1980s to flee the Lebanese Civil War. Jean Paul received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from the University of California, San Diego where he minored in chemistry and biology. Jean Paul then pursued his master’s degree in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine at the University of Southern California where he began his

research initiatives. He is currently an employee of the University of California, Irvine, where he will begin his PhD work in the neuroscience department this September. He has contributed to publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is an example of a deeply religious Catholic in the field of science. Jean Paul is an Associate Specialist at the Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders at the University of California, Irvine, where he works with researchers investigating the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Jean Paul is also the President of the Armenian Catholic Youth Group of Los Angeles in charge of Young Adult Ministry in Los Angeles parishes.

Why he inspires us Jean Paul leads the youth and young adult initiatives at the parishes in Los Angeles, where he organizes and presents at bi-weekly gatherings. He is responsible for the catechetical instruction of the local young adult community and also for organizing the annual all-Eparchy youth and young adult retreats. Jean Paul has been working with the youth in Los Angeles for five years. His commitment led to an increase in youth and young adult involvement within parish life. Jean Paul is seen as a leader and friend by those he serves. He is regularly sought out by the young adults for clarity on church teaching and is seen as a great example by the young men he works with. He leads by example and has been crucial in helping reach those young adults on the periphery.

What people are saying “I have found him to be a man of the highest character and integrity, great intellect, a responsible team player as well as a leader, and someone who always places the feelings and interests of others before himself,” said Most Reverend Mikael Mouradian.



Father Carlos A. Collazo | Diocese of Ponce, Puerto Rico His story Father Carlos Collazo was ordained in May 2015 and currently serves as the pastor at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Coamo, Puerto Rico. He holds a master’s degree in social doctrine from the Universidad Pontificia de Salamanca. He also holds a master’s degree in divinity from the Pontificia Universidad de Puerto Rico. As a young priest, he felt prepared to work hand-in-hand with one of the most impoverished regions of the island. However, when Bishop Ruben Gonzales named him as the Diocesan Director of Social Concerns after the region was hit by Hurricane Maria in 2017, he would need to rely heavily on his faith to lead his 750 parishioners with true grit, creativity and compassion.

Why he inspires us Balancing disaster relief efforts with pastoral care tested Fr. Carlos in many ways. Many of his parishioners lost their homes and were living without electricity, running water or access to health care. Fr. Carlos mounted an extraordinary effort and worked with the local Knights of Columbus to procure and distribute much-needed supplies. Additionally, Fr. Carlos continued to offer daily Mass and taught catechism to children of the diocese. His dynamic and charismatic nature has made his parish stronger as they worked collectively to rebuild. The continued growth in the size of congregations at Sunday Mass and the outpouring of support for one another are a testament to the impact of his pastoral care.

What people are saying “Father Carlos has distinguished himself for his humanitarian aid and the growth of the Catholic faith in his community,” said Bishop Ruben Antonio Gonzales Medina.



Sister Therese Gauvin, SCIM | Diocese of Portland, Maine Her story For more than five decades as an educator, administrator and advocate for those left behind, Sister Terry’s mission has made a lasting impact on the lives of hundreds of women and their families. Her work with emotionally challenged children, unwed and impoverished mothers, and most recently with survivors of human trafficking has provided a vital lifeline to those most at risk and with no other place to turn. In 2015, Sr. Terry became the interim director at St. Andre Home, a 78-year-old residence for unwed mothers. She worked with the State of Maine to transition the home to a safe haven for victims of human trafficking, a mounting problem in the state. Thus, CourageLIVES was born, Maine’s first residential treatment program for survivors of sex trafficking as well as a safe house for women 18 years and older. The program provides food, clothing, shelter and counseling for residents, and now includes an outreach program for women who live elsewhere.

Why she inspires us The work of St. Andre Home and the CourageLIVES program has grown significantly under Sr. Terry’s leadership. The program not only serves the women at the residence, but the outreach program has touched hundreds of survivors and countless families and community members. In 2020, the outreach program is on track to serve more than 200. Sr. Terry collaborated with Catholic Charities’ marketing and development department to help further expand awareness of the program that is now recognized as a national model for its inspiring work serving human trafficking survivors. When learning that the staff where meeting women in their cars or at fast food restaurants, Sr. Terry procured an office in the Catholic Charities building in Bangor to extend the mission in a safe location for those who do not live at the home.

What people are saying “Sister Terry has from early on, sought to do God’s Will through challenging and demanding events, and continually said YES to God who called her to ever new and challenging ministries,” said Sister Joanne Roy, Director of Esther Residence. “Looking over her life, we can see how God prepared her for the present call to lead and represent the Good Shepherd Sisters in the American Province. Another YES in the life of a person who has continually said: Here I am Lord, I come to do your will!”



Sister Jacqueline Schroeder, OSF | Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota Her story Sister Jacqueline “Jacque” Schroeder has devoted her life to the teachings of Christ. Serving the communities of northwestern South Dakota and the Lakota people she loves, she calls her ministry in Standing Rock a “ministry of presence.” She believes that the presence of God is the greatest weapon in fighting spiritual poverty and societal problems, and has made it her mission to ensure His presence is felt everywhere she goes. “I’ve always felt a kinship with the people of South Dakota. Perhaps it can be traced to a childhood memory of attending a powwow during a family vacation,” said Sr. Jacque. “Perhaps it is knowing the great needs that exist there. Or perhaps it is something as simple, and as powerful, as a call from God.”

Why she inspires us Sr. Jacque spends her time spreading His word across the three parishes that include more than 500 Catholics. Additionally she has helped many more of the 8,500 who live on the reservations by delivering Holy Communion to homebound elderly, visiting the sick in the hospital, preparing food for the hungry,and visiting incarcerated parishioners.

She also started a grief ministry and has led youth and confirmation retreats. More than 42% of the people in those parishes live below the federal poverty level. Sr. Jacque says physical poverty, as well as the loss of cultural heritage and tribal values due to the breakdown of family has always been a reality in their town. To combat this, Sr. Jacque and her team reaches out in simple ways, such as hosting community meals and prayer time, knocking on doors and inviting people to come back to church. “It all comes down to one-on-one ministry,” she says. “It’s first about making friends.”

She also started a grief ministry and has led youth and confirmation retreats.



Vina Nguyen | Diocese of Sacramento, California Her story Vina Nguyen grew up attending Sunday school, and after losing interest for a short period of her life, found her faith again in her twenties through Christ the King Chapter, a youth group in Sacramento. The youth group is part of the Holy Family League of Chapters and the larger international organization, Vietnamese Eucharistic Youth Movement. She became a youth leader and spent her Sundays teaching and sharing the faith with her community. Vina is now the vice president for the Vietnamese Eucharistic Youth Movement, the largest chapter in the region, giving back to the organization that helped strengthen her faith. She helps organize the group and supports and trains its leaders. She also leads small groups for retreats and camps withe excitement and passion.

Why she inspires us Vina works to build a bridge between the generational and cultural gaps unique to her community. Her background as a first generation Vietnamese American in the greater Sacramento area gives her a unique understanding of the community she serves. Because of her understanding of the challenges they face, and her love for the Lord, the ministry is thriving.

What people are saying “Vina dedicates her time, skills, and love for Jesus to the youth movement,” said Reverend Jamie Soto, Bishop of Sacramento. “Our youth thrive off of our excitement and passion for youth ministry. She lives out her life and serves in ministry as the servant leader Christ calls to us all.”



Rev. Fabian Rosette, OCarm | Diocese of San Angelo His story Fr. Fabian Rosette was born in Cuba and immigrated to the United States to escape the persecution of Fidel Castro’s Communist regime. For several years he served in parish ministry as diocesan priest of the Diocese of San Angelo. He suddenly became serious ill in 1998, and after complications from surgery, his life was at risk. His recovery sparked a desire to move away from the ministry he knew toward a contemplative life. With hard work and perseverance, he established Mt. Carmel Hermitage of the Hermits of the Blessed Virgin of Mary of Mt. Carmel in the rugged countryside of West Texas.

Under his leadership, the Hermitage has become an oasis of prayer and a source of spiritual support for the diocesan church as well as non-Catholics. Fr. Fabian serves as a link between Catholics and non-Catholics who look upon the Hermits for guidance and support them. He has also expanded social outreach programs that includes parishioners bringing food to those in need.

Why he inspires us Fr. Fabian did not start the Hermitage to escape from the Diocesan priesthood, but to respond to the Lord’s call toward something else: a way to be a light through prayer. Through the influence of Fr. Fabian and the Hermitage, many non-Catholics have joined the church, and many lapsed Catholics have returned. He welcomes groups, such as the Knights of Columbus, Cursillo Groups, Legion of Mary and many other Parochial prayer groups, to come to the Hermitage for a day of prayer and silence. Other non-Catholic groups regularly purchase and consume their products, and some use their Lenten bread as their communion bread in their services. In addition to Fr. Fabian’s influence with lapsed or questioning Catholics with his rigorous prayer life, the Hermitage itself is now growing as well. Joining the Hermitage is a lifetime commitment, and a total of eight Brothers live there. Four Hermits are in Solemn Vows, and another is scheduled to do so this fall.

What people are saying “God has given Father Fabian many personal gifts, and he has responded with exemplary generosity. His priesthood has made a lasting impact in the lives of thousands of people,” says Reverend Michael J. Sis, Bishop of San Angelo.

Father Fabian was honored with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Award in 2010.



Sister Rosario Coronado, E.E.P. | Diocese of San Bernardino, California Her story Sr. Rosario is originally from Jalisco, Mexico. She has been serving the Diocese of San Bernardino’s Office of Restorative Justice for 15 years as the high desert coordinator, and is responsible for the region’s seven prison ministries. A tireless advocate for the incarcerated, their families and the families of victims, Sr. Rosario coordinates all faith-sharing groups, Masses, liturgical celebrations, retreats, and holiday celebrations at the institutions. Sr. Rosario’s advocacy on behalf of inmates and detainees has assured a continued pastoral presence in the institutions she serves. She regularly visits various parishes in her community on behalf of the inmates, detainees and their families to remind the parishioners of their connection to this population that is often forgotten.

Why she inspires us Sr. Rosario serves over 5,000 inmates and detainees at each of the seven facilities she is responsible for, and by ministering to these groups of marginalized people, she provides a vital presence and service to their faith experiences. She shows them they are important to the Church and that God is all-forgiving. Determined that the inmates were included in The Synod on the Family, she successfully lobbied various administrators to get the pre-synod questionnaire, in English and Spanish, in the hands of the inmates and detainees. Through her presence and ministry, she is truly the Light of Christ for those in detention. Her compassion brings God’s healing presence to the incarcerated, allowing them to know they are connected to the larger Catholic community.

What people are saying “She is a tireless advocate for prison inmates as well as detainees at the Immigration Detention Center,” said Marciano Avilla, Director of the Diocese of San Bernardino Office of Restorative Justice. “Her presence and ministry gives them hope and reminds them they are not alone in their struggles.” “She truly brings the light of hope to so many people in the Diocese of San Bernardino,” said Bishop Gerald Barnes, Diocese of San Bernardino.



Dennis Leonardi | Diocese of Santa Rosa His story Dennis Leonardi is a long-time resident of Ferndale, California, and a dedicated parishioner of Church of the Assumption. He previously served on the board of St. Joseph and Redwood Memorial Hospital Foundation for 20 years, including a four-year term as chairman. He has assisted with the Ferndale Children’s Center, and for the past six years has been a driving force behind renovation projects at the Church of Assumption. During the renovation at the Church of the Assumption, Dennis’ duties included; spearheading efforts to repaint the exterior, repairing the roof, steeple and cross, and restoring the mural in the back of the alter. The project, totaling $350,000, was a daunting challenge for a small parish of only 175 parishioners. So fundraising efforts and applying for numerous types of grants for the project fell to Dennis as well. A fortunate recipient of all five grants they applied to, Dennis ensured the money was judiciously spent restoring the community’s Church and central gathering place.

Why he inspires us The Church of the Assumption is a major landmark in the footprint of the community. In dire need of renovations for years, many central parts of the Church were unusable. Under Dennis’ leadership and his oversight of the renovation, the Church is once again a focal part of the community. Dennis consistently finds the time to not only get involved with community projects, but to lead them. The impact that Dennis’ leadership, integrity and tenacity has brought to the Church is immeasurable. He truly is an inspiration to those around him.

What people are saying The Bishop of Santa Rosa, Reverend Robert F. Vasa, said, “Dennis did much more than his ‘duty’. He took on this project in a genuine spirit of selfless love and dedication to the Lord, Our Blessed Mother and his local parish Church and community.”



Dr. Carynn Wiggins | Diocese of Shreveport, Louisiana Her story Dr. Wiggins’ spiritual journey could be viewed as unconventional. She was a career administrator for top tier public schools, however as retirement neared, she knew her work in education was not finished. Without any hesitation, Dr. Wiggins started her second career as the principal of Our Lady of Fatima School serving at-risk students. It was during this time, she found her faith and converted to Catholicism. Dr. Wiggins is currently the principal of St. Frederick High School and continues to touch the lives of economically disadvantaged students in her community. It is because of her efforts, the school was able to achieve financial stability and continues to be a true beacon of hope for those students. She furthers her reach by working closely with various boards at the school as well as the Diocesan schools to optimize school and student performance.

Why she inspires us “There is nothing more fulfilling to me as a person and educator than to help a young person as they seek their way in this world,” said Dr. Wiggins. Her selfless decision to delay her retirement and use the gifts God has bestowed on her to help children in need, has made a profound impact on a whole generation in her community. Her devotion to these young people comes from her belief that a difference can be made when God’s love is shared. Her service is extended to the families of each St. Frederick’s student. Her intelligence and compassion provides each family the tools and support needed to see their children and their families succeed.

What people are saying “I appreciate the good work she does at St. Fred’s and her dedication to her craft is inspiring. It is my belief that Dr. Wiggins is a true example of one who shares the Light of Christ with others and the world around her,” said

Francis I. Malone, Bishop of Shreveport.



Father Joseph Matlak | Eparchy of Saint Josaphat in Parma, Ohio His story Father Joseph Matlak was born in England, and after many years of studies entered the St. Josaphat Seminary in Washington, D.C. After his studies, he spent a year serving various parishes in Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. He has earned a bachelor’s degree in ancient history, studied philosophy and theology at the Catholic University of America, and earned a Masters of Divinity degree and Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree. After his pastoral year, Fr. Joseph obtained a Licentiate in Sacred Theology. He was ordained by Bishop Bohdan Danylo to the diaconate in 2015 at St. Josephat Cathedral in Parma, Ohio. In 2016, he was named administrator of St. Basil the Great in Charlotte, North Carolina. In 2018, he was named administrator of the newly established Holy Cross Mission in South Carolina. He also serves as Chaplain of Charlotte Catholic High School and Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School in North Carolina.

Why he inspires us Fr. Joseph cares for the spiritual needs of each soul that comes to him and has helped contribute to building up Eastern Catholic communities in both North Carolina and South Carolina. As the administrator of St. Basil and Holy Cross Mission, these parishes that are largely comprised of growing Ukranian communities, have strengthened. In just one year, he was able to establish a fully functioning parish and open a new mission in North Carolina, continuing to promote Eastern Catholic teachings in that area and educating young minds for the future.

What people are saying “Within a year of being appointed administrator, Father Joseph made the mission of St. Basil in Charlotte become a model of liturgical life,” said Most Reverend Bohdan Danylo of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Saint Josaphat in Parma. “It became a model, not only for parishes in that area, but a model for the Eparchy with Vespers, Matins and Divine Liturgies every weekend. Father Joseph is an inspiration and draws the community closer to God.”



Maya Khoury | Epachy of Saint Maron of Brooklyn, New York Her story Maya Khoury is a Maronite Catholic of Lebanese American descent. Maya has many early childhood memories from her experiences in the Church both locally and internationally. Following high school graduation, Maya was asked to start a youth group to represent Maronite young adults. Since then, Maya has become increasingly involved in the Church and spearheaded an international trip for Maronite youth. Known as Maronite Academy, this trip organizes young people from countries across the world to come and learn about the Maronite faith. Currently, Maya serves as the World Commissioner of Communications for the Maronite Foundation. She often utilizes social media to reach her youthful audience. She is seen as a “connector,” using quotes, inspirations and stories to bring joyfulness and the word of God to Maronite youth. Creating a safe place for discussion has helped build a strong network of young adults in faith and fellowship.

Why she inspires us Maya has devoted much of her young life to the commitment of faith and supporting others. It is impossible to quantify the lives of those she has helped. Her work has proved essential to these Maronite youths and the development of their faith. Maya is committed to providing young people in her community the right environment to mature in their faith. The dedication to her mission in conjunction with her joyous attitude make her an inspiration to many. Maya feels strongly that developing faith in young people plants the seeds for a spiritually fulfilled life.

What people are saying Maya is universally known and appreciated at her church. The magnitude of her impact is felt throughout and helps maintain the spirit of faith.“Maya helps young adults be more connected with their Maronite identity. She is appreciated as a national leader in the ministry,” shares a fellow parishioner.



Noehmi Jauregui | Diocese of Stockton, California Her story Noehmi Jaregui was raised in Stockton, California, amid immense poverty. This motivated her to get an education to escape from that life. She developed a curiosity for learning and a drive for leading. Noehmi did earn an education and make her mark elsewhere, and then she answered the call to return to Stockton to serve as the principal of St. George’s Parish School and help the community she loves. St. George’s Parish School is a kindergarten through eighth grade Catholic school with 78 students. The student population is ethnically, linguistically, academically and socioeconomically diverse, with students who come as far as 20 miles to attend. The school is the largest ministry of St. George’s Parish, which has more than 60 years of experience in education. However, over the past six years, the school has suffered due to staff turnover and a lack of leadership. Noehmi has sought to change this.

Why she inspires us Noehmi carries with her a deep love and passion for education and the power it has to transform lives. Since Noehmi has been principal, she has infused life back into the school and summoned a spirit of teamwork with a common mission: to enhance the lives of the students and their families with Christ’s teachings at the core. She has transformed the school from one that was at risk of closing, to one that is thriving and providing its students with numerous opportunities to excel. Enrollment has increased by 15%, and Noehmi has expanded services to include after school care, extracurricular activities and a hot lunch program. Not only does Noehmi work for her community during the school day, she spends hours of her personal time writing grants and advocating for St. George’s Parish School.

What people are saying “Under Noehmi’s leadership, the students have benefited tremendously from her success in creating a positive environment for learning,” said Most Reverend Myron J. Cotta. “Student, parent and teacher morale have improved immensely. The school is returning to its previous glory days, when it was a school known for its academic and faith formation – a Christ-centered environment for learning.”



Bluette Puchner | Diocese of Superior, Wisconsin Her story Bluette Puchner has served the poor of northern Wisconsin in many ways. She has been a foster parent, currently serves on the Diocese of Superior’s Catholic Charities Bureau Board of Directors, and spearheaded a S.T.R.I.V.E. (Students Taking Renewed Interest in the Value of Education) program to mentor teens struggling in school. Since retiring in 2016, Bluette’s greatest passion has been her continued work as a guardian ad litem in the tribal courts of the St. Croix Band of Ojibwe. In this role, she acts as the children’s advocate and makes home visits, visits incarcerated parents or kids in juvenile detention and reports back to the court. In short, she is tasked with ensuring the child’s best interest is at the heart of the court proceedings. Additionally, Bluette is the Lay Ministry Enrichment Coordinator for the Diocese of Superior .

Why she inspires us As a guardian ad litem, Bluette has been responsible for ensuring hundreds of children’s emotional, legal and material needs were being met, and in doing so, has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of children who without her, would have no voice. Even after her term as guardian has ended, in many cases, she continues to provide counsel to both the parents and children. Her work in the S.T.R.I.V.E program has helped countless teens stay in school and work toward graduation. The program helps motivate students and give them a path to a brighter future. Many students come to her with no credits, but under her tutelage, earn the credits they need to graduate.

What people are saying “With great courage and untiring sacrifice, her work has encompassed service in areas of education and evangelization throughout Northern Wisconsin,” said Reverend James P. Powers, Bishop of Superior. “As a retired individual, she adheres to a schedule that is demanding, and much of it in service to the Diocese of Superior and Catholic Charities Bureau,” said Alan Rock, Executive Director, Catholic Charities Bureau



Reverend Sean Carroll, S.J. | Diocese of Tucson, Arizona His story Father Sean Carroll has served as the executive director of the Kino Border Initiative (KBI) since 2009. KBI serves as a humanizing presence on the U.S. and Mexico border and fosters bi-national solidarity on the issue of migration through humanitarian assistance, education, research and advocacy. Since its founding in 2008, KBI has provided meals, clothing, pastoral care, medical care and other programs to migrants deported from the U.S. as well as people hoping to enter the U.S. in search of a more dignified life. KBI’s hospitable spirit provides a healing and welcoming touch to many who have experienced abuse in their country of origin or on their migrant journey. KBI also works to raise awareness of the harsh realities of immigration and has helped publish reports to address Border Patrol abuse and the effects of current immigration policies on families. Through Fr. Sean’s perseverance, KBI continues to live out the Church’s social teachings through their humanitarian assistance to migrants, raising awareness of the issue and urging people to respond.

Why he inspires us “As the migrants themselves teach me how to serve in this important mission, I am aware of how deeply blessed I am to be part of this critical effort of the Church, both in Mexico and the United States,” said Fr. Sean. Fr. Sean has organized a comprehensive response to the immigrant reality on the U.S.- Mexico border and has served thousands of people over the years. He has spoken to Congressional representatives, testifying three times, about the humanitarian crisis along the border and the need for policy reforms that respect migrants’ human dignity. In 2019, KBI provided 131,000 meals and provided additional aid to more than 10,000 people at its outreach center in Nogales, Sonora. That number is expected to rise substantially in 2020.

What people are saying “Through his leadership and the extraordinary efforts of his staff, the Kino Border Initiative has proven to be a critical component of the Catholic Church in response to the reality of migration,” Most Reverend Edward Weisenburger, Bishop of Tucson.

Father Sean has been recognized regionally and nationally for his work and has received several awards including the Seeds of Change Award, the Award for U.S.- Mexico Crossborder Cooperation and Innovation, Legacy of the Martyrs Award, and Alive in the Savior Award, among others.



> Joyce Winters | Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma Her story The Church has always been one of the central forces in Joyce Winters’ life. She is currently a preschool teacher and faithful parishioner at the Church of St. Benedict. Whether she’s teaching the youth or simply showing compassion for those in need, she embodies genuine kindness for others. She started her ministry to the homeless to ensure those most in need would feel God’s love. Every week throughout her parish, she leaves boxes where parishioners can donate canned goods, clothing and other helpful items to the homeless. While her efforts help meet the endless needs of the local shelters and food pantries, she is also ensuring this marginalized group is remembered by the rest of the community.

Why she inspires us Every weekend Joyce and her husband collect the donation boxes that she leaves throughout the community and brings them to downtown Tulsa to be distributed to the homeless. This is her routine every weekend. Joyce wants this under-served community to feel loved and remembered. While she does find volunteers to assist her from time-to-time, this is something that Joyce and her husband take on themselves. They also pay for any expenses out of their own pocket.

What people are saying “Every day she leaves a lasting impression of our faith in God but also the love He provides every day,” said David Konderla, Bishop of Tulsa. “Since beginning her ministry for the homeless, individuals that know her have learned so much through her everyday actions and dedication. She is leaving a lasting impact of the love of Jesus Christ, shown through her examples and her work.”



Tim McGree | Diocese of Yakima, Washington His story Tim McGree is a lifelong resident of Yakima Valley with countless familial ties to the community and the diocese. He and his four brothers all attended Catholic school through high school. Tim felt strongly about the merits of a Catholic education, and when the time came, he placed all four of his own children in Yakima Catholic schools. In 1986, all of Yakima Valley’s Catholic schools closed. This prompted Tim to put his Catholic education to work for the community he loved. Working alongside the Bishop of Yakima and De La Salle Christian Brothers in 1998, Tim helped open La Salle High School, a private Catholic school. The vision of the school was to provide students a complete education that instilled Catholic values while ensuring any of them could attend regardless of their ability to pay. Tim has served as the president of the high school for 22 years and counting.

Why he inspires us Tim’s appreciation and passion for Catholic education runs deep. In a largely agricultural region, his commitment to accessibility has created a diverse high-performing school. The school has reached unimaginable statistics: For instance, this past school year marked 13 years of 100% college acceptance. Because of Tim’s tireless efforts, Yakima students have been able to access a complete education that offers faith development and academic progress that would not otherwise be available, regardless of whether they can pay. Since 63% of students receive tuition assistance, Tim is charged with raising over $1 million a year from fundraisers and securing additional funding from grants. In 2019, $4.1 million in tuition assistance was distributed.

What people are saying “You only need to spend but moments with him to realize the authenticity of his mission,” said Rebecca P. Garza, director of admissions. “I have worked with Tim for 19 years and have witnessed firsthand his tireless commitment… he has passionately worked to lead our young school to long-term sustainability,” said Ted Kanelopoulos, principal.



We are proud to honor all of the Lumen Christi Award Nominees for 2020. Learn more about the award here.